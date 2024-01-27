Advertisement

Boston Celtics vs. Los Angeles Clippers: Injuries and likely starting lineups

Justin Quinn
·1 min read

The Boston Celtics kick off a seven-game homestand by facing one of the Western Conference’s best teams in the Los Angeles Clippers. In what could be a preview of the NBA’s 2024 Finals, it should be a close, intense battle.

As far as player health goes, for Boston, star center Kristaps Porzingis is out with a sprained ankle. For Los Angeles, coming off the front end of a back-to-back with the Toronto Raptors the night before, several players are on the injured list. They include Ivica Zubac, out with a calf strain, as is Moussa Diabatae with a broken hand.

Paul George is listed as questionable with a groin strain.

Probable starting lineups

Celtics

  • Derrick White

  • Jrue Holiday

  • Jaylen Brown

  • Jayson Tatum

  • Al Horford

Clippers

  • James Harden

  • Terrance Mann

  • Kawhi Leonard

  • Paul George

  • Mason Plumlee

