Boston Celtics vs. Los Angeles Clippers: Injuries and likely starting lineups
The Boston Celtics kick off a seven-game homestand by facing one of the Western Conference’s best teams in the Los Angeles Clippers. In what could be a preview of the NBA’s 2024 Finals, it should be a close, intense battle.
As far as player health goes, for Boston, star center Kristaps Porzingis is out with a sprained ankle. For Los Angeles, coming off the front end of a back-to-back with the Toronto Raptors the night before, several players are on the injured list. They include Ivica Zubac, out with a calf strain, as is Moussa Diabatae with a broken hand.
Paul George is listed as questionable with a groin strain.
New episode of @CelticsLab on 📺via @CelticsCLNS
🍀🧪picks our East All-Stars w/@ChrisForsberg_
How many Celtics make All-Star in our estimation? Watch & find out!
Sponsored by: @FDSportsbook
— Dr. Justin Quinn (@justinquinnn) January 25, 2024
Probable starting lineups
Celtics
Derrick White
Jrue Holiday
Jaylen Brown
Jayson Tatum
Al Horford
Clippers
James Harden
Terrance Mann
Kawhi Leonard
Paul George
Mason Plumlee
Boston's Kristaps Porzingis gives an update on his sprained ankle https://t.co/mEipvYAChq pic.twitter.com/OYSCaoQNpp
— The Celtics Wire (@TheCelticsWire) January 27, 2024
Listen to the “Celtics Lab” podcast on:
Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6
Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi
YouTube: https://bit.ly/3F9DvjQ
[lawrence-auto-related count=1 category=590969556]