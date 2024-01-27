Boston Celtics vs. Los Angeles Clippers: Injuries and likely starting lineups

The Boston Celtics kick off a seven-game homestand by facing one of the Western Conference’s best teams in the Los Angeles Clippers. In what could be a preview of the NBA’s 2024 Finals, it should be a close, intense battle.

As far as player health goes, for Boston, star center Kristaps Porzingis is out with a sprained ankle. For Los Angeles, coming off the front end of a back-to-back with the Toronto Raptors the night before, several players are on the injured list. They include Ivica Zubac, out with a calf strain, as is Moussa Diabatae with a broken hand.

Paul George is listed as questionable with a groin strain.

New episode of @CelticsLab on 📺via @CelticsCLNS 👁️: https://t.co/SrY5xaV4cf 🍀🧪picks our East All-Stars w/@ChrisForsberg_ How many Celtics make All-Star in our estimation? Watch & find out! Sponsored by: @FDSportsbook — Dr. Justin Quinn (@justinquinnn) January 25, 2024

Probable starting lineups

Celtics

Derrick White

Jrue Holiday

Jaylen Brown

Jayson Tatum

Al Horford

Clippers

James Harden

Terrance Mann

Kawhi Leonard

Paul George

Mason Plumlee

Boston's Kristaps Porzingis gives an update on his sprained ankle https://t.co/mEipvYAChq pic.twitter.com/OYSCaoQNpp — The Celtics Wire (@TheCelticsWire) January 27, 2024

Listen to the “Celtics Lab” podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3F9DvjQ

[lawrence-auto-related count=1 category=590969556]

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire