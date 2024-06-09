Boston Celtics vs Dallas Mavericks LIVE: Updates, score, news, stats, highlights for NBA Finals Game 2

From NBC Sports Betting Analyst Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper):

“The key to watch tonight is 3pt. attempts. If the Celtics continue to get up twice the number of 3s compared to the Mavs, then expect another runaway.”

Boston took 42 3-pointers and made 16 in Game 1 (38.1) compared to only 7 3-pointers on 27 attempts (25.9%) for Dallas (and only one corner 3 all game).

-----------------------------------------------------------

Which trend continues:

The Celtics have not lost on a Sunday this season. pic.twitter.com/JYswgfjJcL — Marc D'Amico (@Marc_DAmico) June 9, 2024

The Dallas Mavericks are 2-0 all-time in NBA Finals Game 2s…



History tends to repeat itself pic.twitter.com/vE8InAqZh3 — MFFL NATION (@NationMffl) June 9, 2024

-----------------------------------------------------------

Here are the latest odds for Game 2:

Dallas (+220) vs. Boston (-270)

Spread: Celtics -7 | O/U: 215

(That's the same point spread as Game 1)

-----------------------------------------------------------

To the surprise of literally nobody, Luka Doncic is available and will play in Game 2 on Sunday night.

Luka Dončić (thoracic contusion, right knee sprain, left ankle soreness) will be AVAILABLE for Game 2 against the Celtics. — Mavs PR (@MavsPR) June 9, 2024

-----------------------------------------------------------

While it remains highly likely Luka Doncic will play in Game 2, Jason Kidd said Doncic would be a game-time decision.

"Luka's questionable. So, we'll see how he feels when he warms up and make that decision," Kidd said.

Doncic looked pretty good warming up.

Jason Kidd says he continues to be a gametime decision, but Luka Dončić looked pretty good warming up before Game 2 pic.twitter.com/T4vwdLENvj — Kurt Helin (@basketballtalk) June 9, 2024

As for how Doncic ended up with a bruised chest (a "thoracic contusion," which is in addition to his right knee sprain and left ankle soreness), Kidd said, "I think taking a charge or diving on the floor for a loose ball."

—Kurt Helin (@basketballtalk)

-----------------------------------------------------------

If you want a more in-depth preview of Game 2, check out Kurt Helin's three things to watch in Game 2.

Boston Celtics vs Dallas Mavericks Game 2 preview: Three things to watch for, injury news, odds

-----------------------------------------------------------

Game 1 of the NBA Finals was all Boston. Once Kristaps Porzingis entered the game, the Celtics' offense became unstoppable, while on defense Boston was able to slow down Kyrie Irving — much to the delight of its fans, who booed Irving all night — and make Luka Doncic work for his 30.

Boston cruised to an 18-point win and a 1-0 series lead, but to a man Dallas seemed calm and confident going into Game 2. This team dropped Game 1 against the Clippers and Thunder in earlier rounds and came back to win, they believe they can adjust and do it again.

Follow along with this live blog and see if Dallas is right to be that confident, or if Boston is about to take command of this series.

NBC Sports' Kurt Helin is at TD Garden and will offer his perspective throughout the game and NBC Sports' Betting Analysts Jay Croucher, Drew Dinsick, and Vaughn Dalzell will offer betting insights throughout as well.

Stay tuned throughout Game 2 in this best-of-7 series as NBC Sports brings you the sights, sounds, stats, and betting markets from round two of Luka and Kyrie vs. Jaylen and Jayson.