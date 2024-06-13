Boston Celtics vs Dallas Mavericks NBA Finals Game 3: Celtics win 106-99, stats, highlights, and analysis

NBA Finals Game 3 result: Boston Celtics win 106-99

The Celtics’ dynamic duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown scored a combined 61 points to lead Boston to a 106-99 win in Game 3 of the NBA Finals and in the process take a commanding 3-0 lead in the series.

Dallas jumped out to an early 10-point lead, but Boston erased all but a point of it by the end of the 1st Quarter. The game remained close until the 3rd Quarter when Boston clamped down on Dallas and broke out of a shooting slump to build a 21-point lead.

Luka Doncic and the Mavericks battled back in the 4th going on a 20-2 run to pull within three but their momentum screeched to a halt when Luka Doncic was called for his 6th foul with 4:12 remaining in the game. The Mavericks continued to fight but could not overcome the shooting and defense of the Celtics.

Kyrie Irving led all scorers in Game 3 with 35 points. Tatum tallied 31. Brown was 12-22 from the field for 30 points and Doncic had 27 before fouling out in the 4th.

Boston can wrap up their 18th NBA Title with a win Friday Night in Game 4.

22 seconds left!

Boston leads 102-98

Jaylen Brown with 30 points

Derrick White with a crucial 3 off a nifty feed from Holiday and Boston goes up 6. Boston leads 98-92.

Luka Doncic charged with his 6th Personal Foul with 4:12 remaining in the 4th Quarter.

Dallas challenges the call. Crucial moment in the series!

The call stands and Luka fouls out of his 1st playoff game. Wow!

6:11 Remaining in Quarter #4

Kyrie buries 3 free throws (his 1st of the Finals) and Dallas is on a 20-2 run to pull within 3. Boston's lead is just 93-90.

Bang! A 3-pointer from Green and Dallas is back within 11 with 8:23 left in regulation.

Boston leads 91-80.

Dallas has just 22 points since Halftime and we are down under 10 minutes left in the 4th Quarter.

The Celtics' Team Defense, Bench Scoring, and a couple Hammers from Jaylen Brown Propel Boston to an 85-70 lead through 3 Quarters.

Brown throws it DOWN pic.twitter.com/4ICUUKSdr2 — Boston Celtics (@celtics) June 13, 2024

Ball movement is a staple of Celtics basketball!

"THAT'S CELTIC BASKETBALL RIGHT THERE" pic.twitter.com/mKmVAT1WvE — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) June 13, 2024

3:50 Remaining in Quarter #3

Boston leads Dallas 71-65

Odds Update:

Boston Celtics (-270) vs. Dallas Mavericks (+200)

Spread: Celtics -4.5 | O/U: 203.5

Timeout, Dallas!

Jayson Tatum (25pts) hits his 4th 3-pointer of the night and Boston jumps out to a 5-point lead, 64-59, with 8:44 remaining in Quarter #3.

9:40 remaining in Quarter #3

Tatum (22 points) and Doncic (21 points) continue to lead the way for their respective clubs.

Dallas 58

Boston 56

Halftime

Boston 50

Dallas 51

Leading Scorers:

Kyrie Irving 20 points (4-5 from Deep)

Jayson Tatum 20 points (7-15 from the Floor)

Odds Update:

Boston Celtics (+130) vs. Dallas Mavericks (-166)

Spread: Mavericks -2.5 | O/U: 203.5

Kyrie with 20 in the 1st Half!

Let it fly, Kai pic.twitter.com/Nne9tBEnQI — Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) June 13, 2024

Timeout on the floor with the Celtics up by 2.

7:57 Remaining in the 1st Half

Boston 35

Dallas 33

Odds Update:

Boston Celtics (-125) vs. Dallas Mavericks (-105)

Spread: Celtics -1.5 | O/U: 207.5

Sam Hauser provides the first rocking chair bet of the night. He buries his first two 3s and bettors cash Hauser OVER 1.5 3s (+154).

————————————

12 minutes of Game 3 in the Books!

Dallas 31

Boston 30

Boston rallies from 10 down to pull within a single point led by Jayson Tatum's 13 points.

Luka with 13 points in the 1st Quarter.

POV: Luka took ya dancing pic.twitter.com/FwhU4K2KBx — Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) June 13, 2024

3:23 Left in Quarter #1

Dallas Mavericks 25

Boston Celtics 19

Luka and Kyrie each with 9 points but here comes Jayson Tatum with 8 points.

Odds Update:

Boston Celtics (+160) vs. Dallas Mavericks (-210)

Spread: Mavericks -4.5 | O/U: 218.5

Its a Paint Party for the Mavs. All but 4 of their 22 points have been scored in the lane through the first seven minutes of Game 3.

————————————

Luka Doncic and the Mavs open Game 3 shooting 69.2% from the field (9-13) and the lead is 19-9 over Boston.

Boston takes the 1st timeout of the game:

10:09 Left in Quarter #1

Mavericks 9

Celtics 2

Luka Doncic with 5 early points for Dallas.

And the first bucket is scored by...........

Kyrie Irving (+650)

Who will score first tonight? Here are the starters for each side and their odds to bury Bucket #1.

Jaylen Brown +500

Daniel Gafford +550

Luka Doncic +550

Kyrie Irving +650

Jayson Tatum +800

Al Horford +1000

Jrue Holiday +1000

P.J. Washington +1000

Derrick White +1200

Derrick Jones Jr. +1200

Jayson Tatum has dominated the stat sheet in Game 3 of every round for the Celtics in the 2024 Playoffs:

@ Miami Heat 22-11-6

@ Cleveland Cavaliers 33-13-6

@ Indiana Pacers 36-10-8

His odds to secure a Triple Double tonight: +1500

NBA Finals Game 3 Odds Update:

Boston Celtics (+124) vs. Dallas Mavericks (-148)

Spread: Mavericks -3 | O/U: 213.5

Since the announcement that Porzingis is out, not a surprise that the line has moved from Dallas -2.5 to Dallas -3 with the Total dropping 0.5 points as well.

This is just the third time in 2024 that the Celtics are underdogs. The other two times were against the Milwaukee Bucks…and on both occasions Boston suffered double-digit losses.

Most bet (tickets) player props @ BetMGM

1. Jrue Holiday over 10.5 assists/rebounds (-145)

2. Luka Doncic under 9.5 assists (-145)

3. Jayson Tatum over 9.5 rebounds (-120)

· 99% of bets are on the over

4. Kyrie Irving over 23.5 points (-105)

5. Sam Hauser over 1.5 three-pointers (+130)

Earlier today Jerry West, “The Logo”, passed away at the age of 86. Condolences and memories are pouring in from all corners of the NBA family.

I met Jerry West for the first time in 1979 at the Forum where he introduced me to Bill Sharman, Chick Hearn, and then Laker owner Jack Kent Cooke. My father, agent and I negotiated over lunch then Jerry took me to the locker room to show me my Lakers jersey. I started to cry and… pic.twitter.com/o9xMDu50Wv — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) June 12, 2024

Michael Jordan pays respects to Jerry West pic.twitter.com/dx3PUxnLuY — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) June 12, 2024

The NBA Finals return to Dallas tonight on the anniversary of their 2011 Title. Can Luka and co. channel Dirk Nowitzki and mount a comeback in the series?

The NBA Finals have shifted to American Airlines Arena in Dallas, TX for Game 3 as Luka Doncic and the Mavericks look to climb back into this series against the Boston Celtics. Jayson Tatum and co. claimed both games in Boston but it was not without consequence as Kristaps Porzingis left Game 2 early with a “torn medial retinaculum”. According to Celtics’ Head Coach Joe Mazzulla it is a “serious injury”. Late this afternoon, Porzingis was ruled out for Game 3.

Porzingis was a major factor in Game 1 at both ends of the court with 20 points, 6 boards, and 3 blocks. He was less dominant in Game 2, but his length was a factor at both ends.

Stay tuned throughout tonight’s game as NBC Sports brings you the sights, sounds, stats, and betting markets from a pivotal game in this Finals.

For those looking for more of an interactive experience, enjoy Game 3 of the 2024 NBA Finals with "Brother From Another" co-hosts Michael Smith and Michael Holley, who will share their live reactions to the game and conduct interviews with some of the show’s favorite guests.

https://www.youtube.com/live/alWYmgj94Sg