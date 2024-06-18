Boston Celtics vs Dallas Mavericks NBA Finals Game 5: Celtics 106, Mavericks 88, stats, highlights, analysis

2024 NBA Finals - Dallas Mavericks v Boston Celtics

Boston entered the season as a title favorite but one with plenty of questions: Could Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown completely and totally mesh and get this team over the hump? Was Joe Mazzulla up to the task in his second season? Could Kristaps Porzingis provide the combination of shooting and rim protection this team needed? Did this team have enough depth?

Yes. Yes. Yes. Yes.

The Boston Celtics lived up to the high expectations all season long — 64 wins, a historically good offense — and on Monday night at the TD Garden capped it off with an 18th NBA championship.

The Celtics started out with intense defensive energy in front of a hyped crowd wanting a coronation of their team and gave the people what they wanted — Boston dominated Game 5 from the opening tip and went on to a comfortable 106-88 win behind 31 points from Jayson Tatum.

Highlights: The Boston Celtics beat the Dallas Mavericks in Game 5 to become NBA CHAMPIONS ☘️



Jaylen Brown — who was an offensive force all series (21 points in Game 5) and had the primary Luka Doncic defensive assignment — earned the Bill Russell Finals MVP trophy.

This was the best team — emphasis on team — in the NBA this season and their season ended where it should have: On a stage next to Adam Silver passing around the Larry O'Brien Trophy.

Game Update

FINAL SCORE:

Boston Celtics 106

Dallas Mavericks 88

The Boston Celtics are the fitting NBA champions for 2023-24 — they were the best team in the regular season then easily handled every challenge in front of them in the playoffs. This is well deserved.

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown get their first, but save some praise for Brad Stevens, who bet on Kristaps Porzingis, snapped up Jrue Holiday and made this the team to beat.

Game Update

3:10 remaining in the season

Dallas Mavericks 85

Boston Celtics 106

Game Update

4:39 left in the NBA season

Dallas Mavericks 78

Boston Celtics 102

It is all but over, the Celtics are in total control and Dallas' legs and will are just gone. Adam Silver is getting ready for his turn in the spotlight.

This will be the Celtics' record 18th NBA title, breaking their tie at 17 with the Minneapolis/Los Angeles Lakers.

The Boston Celtics have also won titles in 1957, 1959-1966, 1968-1969, 1974, 1976, 1981, 1984, 1986 and 2008.

Game Update

9:08 left in the fourth quarter

Dallas Mavericks 67

Boston Celtics 88

Boston's defense is shutting down Dallas — the Mavericks might not score 21 more points this game, let alone enough to make up that deficit.

It's appropriate that the Celtics are winning this game with their defense. For all the talk of their 3-point shooting volume and historically good offense, what sets this Boston team apart is there is not a weak defender on the floor in any clutch moment. Holiday and White are the best defensive backcourt in the league, Tatum and Brown are completely switchable top-flight defenders, and there is plenty of rim protection.

—Kurt Helin (@basketballtalk)

Patrick Mahomes speaks for every Mavericks fan regarding Payton Pritchard.

Game Update

End of the third quarter

Dallas Mavericks 67

Boston Celtics 86

It feels like the party in Boston is about to go to another level, Dallas just does not have it in them tonight (honestly, both teams look tired and the third quarter was not exactly pretty either way).

Kristaps Porzingis has given Boston everything he could, playing 10 minutes off the bench to spell Horford and scoring 3 points. But he is not moving well and the Mavericks are targeting him every time he steps on the court.

—Kurt Helin (@basketballtalk)

Game Update

4:05 remaining in the third

Dallas Mavericks 64

Boston Celtics 82

Jason Kidd has gone to Tim Hardaway Jr. for a spark, he hit a lot of 3s in garbage time of Game 4. Dallas got the lead under 20 and Mazzulla called a timeout, wanting to stop the run before it did serious damage.

Luka Doncic is generating looks, but he is 0-of-5 from 3, and as a team Dallas is 6-of-23 from beyond the arc. Boston is 12-of-26, 46.2% from 3 (and for those scoring along that's 18 more points from deep). Boston also has four more points in the paint.

—Kurt Helin (@basketballtalk)

Game Update

9:10 remaining in the third

Dallas Mavericks 52

Boston Celtics 78

No run from Dallas yet, do the Mavericks have one in them or are they about to let go of the rope?

Dallas needs to make a push in the first six minutes of the third quarter, or this could get away from them fast (they are already down 21 at the half, but there is real championship energy in the building now).

—Kurt Helin (@basketballtalk)

Has Jayson Tatum passed Jaylen Brown in the race for Finals MVP?

Jayson Tatum had a monster first half with 16 points on 6-of-11 shooting, plus nine assists. Brown has 15 points (6-of-14). While Brown was the odds-on MVP favorite coming into this game, Tatum has seriously closed the gap. Let's just say it's a discussion on press row amongst people who have a vote (not me, but some around me).

One more big half and it could happen. The race is unquestionably very close now.

—Kurt Helin (@basketballtalk)

Game Update

Halftime

Dallas Mavericks 46

Boston Celtics 67

Leading scorers:

Jayson Tatum 16 (and nine assists)

Jaylen Brown 15

Jrue Holiday 11

Derrick Jones Jr. 10

Doncic and Irving have a combined 14 points on 6-of-18 shooting and 1-of-7 from 3.

ARE YOU KIDDING ME!??! AGAIN?!?!?

Payton Pritchard checks in and hits another buzzer-beater from half-court — and Boston is up 21 at the half. This is their game to take.

—Kurt Helin (@basketballtalk)

Boston's veterans can taste it and are setting the tone — Al Horford took Daniel Gafford to the basket like it was 2015, Derrick White is hitting the floor and bleeding, then after a quick stoppage he stays in and hits a corner 3.

—Kurt Helin (@basketballtalk)

Luka connects with DJJ on the alley-oop slam!



Game Update

4:53 remaining in the second quarter

Dallas 39

Boston 48

Joe Mazzulla calls time out to settle his team after he decided to go small and it backfired — a couple of misses led to transition lay-ups for the Mavericks. Dallas is much more dangerous when Doncic is throwing hit-ahead passes and their athletic wings are attacking downhill.

Game Update

6:56 remaining in the second quarter

Dallas 31

Boston 46

Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving are a combined 4-of-13 shooting overall, 1-of-4 from 3, for 10 points. That's not good enough if Dallas is going to have a chance to come back and win this game.

The 3-pointers are starting to fall for Boston, a couple of catch-and-shoots from Sam Hauser, then a corner 3 from Jaylen Brown, Jrue Holiday hit one from the wing. Dallas' defense strategy is to keep a big near the rim and take away the easy stuff, but Boston has been focused on getting the ball to guys on the move toward the basket, and they still have 18 points in the paint. If the 3s start falling, too, and the Celtics are scoring inside and out, this could get ugly for Dallas (which is already down double digits).

Jaylen Brown knocks down Boston's 5th triple of the game!#NBAFinals presented by @YouTubeTV

—Kurt Helin (@basketballtalk)

Celtics close the quarter on a 9-0 run, getting turnovers and stops and turning them into a couple Jaylen Brown dunks, plus a Sam Hauser 3. Boston gets a little breathing room after a quarter. Dallas shot 7-of-20 (35%) in the first quarter.

Game Update

End of the first quarter

Dallas 18

Boston 28

Leading scorers:

Jaylen Brown 6

Jrue Holiday 6

Luka Doncic 5 (2-of-6 shooting)

Derrick White 5

Game Update

3:56 remaining in the first quarter

Dallas 13

Boston 16

Jason Kidd said the Mavericks would test Porzingis when he entered the game, but they have done that not by driving into him but forcing the guy who missed time with a foot/ankle issue to rotate and cover ground in space. Dallas got a couple of 3s from Josh Green out of it.

Kristaps Porzingis entered the game with 6:49 left and the Celtics up five — that is the loudest the building has been all night. Celtics fans know what a difference he can make.

—Kurt Helin (@basketballtalk)

Game Update

7:26 remaining in the first quarter

Dallas 2

Boston 9

This Celtics crowd senses a coronation of the Jays and is loud and very into this game. The Boston defenders seem to be feeding off of it.

Boston has dialed up the defensive intensity from Game 4, working especially hard to deny Doncic and Irving the ball early in the clock. Dallas started the game 1-of-6, Dallas 3-of-8 — Jrue Holiday is 3-of-3 and nobody else has a bucket.

—Kurt Helin (@basketballtalk)

We are underway in Game 5 — will there be a Game 6?

Boston won the tip and Jrue Holiday scored in the paint to open the game (for those that bet the first bucket, he was +850).

The usual starting fives for both teams (Porzingis is coming off the bench).

Dallas Mavericks: Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving, Derrick Jones Jr. P.J. Washington, Daniel Gafford.

Boston Celtics: Jrue Holiday, Derrick White, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, Al Horford.

The celebrities are out in force for a potential NBA Finals close-out game. In the Garden tonight include:

• Jack Harlow

• Donnie Wahlberg

• Joey McIntyre

• Maria Menounos

• Drake Maye (Patriots)

• Ja’Whaun Bentley (Patriots)

• Matt Grzelcyk (Bruins)

• Jim Montgomery (Bruins)

Then there are the Celtics alumni, including:

• ML Carr

• Eddie House

• Dana Barros

• Leon Powe

• Tacko Fall

• Grant Williams

• Jason Terry

—Kurt Helin (@basketballtalk)

There is a real close-out energy from the fans in the TD Garden tonight — many were in their seats nearly half-an-hour before the pre-game ceremonies even started, "Let's go Celtics" chants were breaking out, and when the Celtics came out for their layup line it was nearly as loud as any point in Games 1 and 2.

Not that any of that is phasing Luka Doncic, who thrives in these kinds of moments.

Casual make on the first try ahead of Game 5 from Luka ✨



Kristaps Porzingis will be back on the floor for the Celtics in Game 5.

"Yeah, he's available. Expect to see him tonight," Boston coach Joe Mazzulla said, adding there is no minutes restriction (although, don't bet on him playing a lot).

This is a huge boost for the Celtics, both on the court and emotionally in a potential close-out game.

Through the first two games of this series, the Celtics were +25 when Porzingis was on the court and, not coincidentally, +25 for the series. Boston has gone 1-1 with him out and the series has felt much more even.

"What does it change?" Mavericks' coach Jason Kidd said of Porzingis' return. "Just his ability to score in Game 1 and 2, and we have to be better. We've got to make him put it on the floor where he just can't catch-and-shoot. Then defensively, we have to be aware of his shot blocking. And so we've got to account for him when we do drive it to the paint that he's one that can change or block shots, and we have to be better at that. In Game 1 and 2, we weren't very good."

When Porzingis enters the game, expect Dallas to test how well he moves.

"With him on the floor, we'll see how he moves, but I think that healthy or not healthy -- I mean, healthy, we are going to still check to see how he moves," Kidd said.

—Kurt Helin (@basketballtalk)

Dallas has outscored Boston by a total of six points through four games of the NBA Finals (408 to 402) — which is not about who has been the better team, but rather it shows just how dominant the Mavericks were in Game 4.

Boston has been the better side through most of the Finals and has a 3-1 series lead to show for it. Now Boston is home for Game 5 looking to close out the series and hoist banner No. 18.

Was what Dallas did in Game 4 a bit of a fluke, or can they replicate it in the TD Garden?

NBC Sports' Kurt Helin is at TD Garden and will offer his perspective throughout the game and NBC Sports' Betting Analysts Jay Croucher, Drew Dinsick, and Vaughn Dalzell will also offer betting insights.

Check back throughout Game 5 for updates, insights and analysis, betting tips and more as we see if this is the final night of the NBA season, or if Dallas can force the series back to Texas for Game 6