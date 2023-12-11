Boston Celtics vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: How to watch, broadcast, lineups (12/12)

The Boston Celtics start their toughest stretch of the NBA’s 2023-24 season with the front end of a home-and-home series with the Cleveland Cavaliers at TD Garden this Tuesday night.

If you happen to be looking for a way to watch the on-court action live on cable television or a local or national online streaming service that carries the game, keep reading while we get you up to speed on everything else you need to know about the game. Along with player injuries and likely starters for both teams, we of course will have how to watch it listed below.

Let’s begin with the players available to play.

Injuries of note

For Boston, no players are listed as injured.

For Cleveland, for their game the night prior vs. Orlando Magic, Ricky Rubio (not with the team), Evan Mobley (knee), Caris LeVert (knee), and Ty Jerome (ankle) are all listed as out.

Likely starting lineups

Celtics

Cavs

How to watch or stream

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

Date: 12/12/23

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBA TV, NBC Sports Boston

