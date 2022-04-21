Boston Celtics vs. Brooklyn Nets score picks, predictions: Who wins NBA Playoffs Game 3?

The No. 2 seed Boston Celtics and No. 7 seed Brooklyn Nets face off on Saturday at Barclays Center in Game 3 of their NBA Playoffs series.

The game is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. MST and can be seen on ESPN.

Who will win the game?

Check out these odds, picks and predictions for the contest.

The Nets are a 4.5-point favorite in the game, according to Tipico Sportsbook.

Brooklyn is -180 on the money line and Boston is +145.

The over/under for the game is set at 223.5 points.

Odds Checker: Take the Nets on the money line in Game 3

It writes: "That said, Brooklyn is not a good home team. The Nets are one of only two teams, along with the Pelicans, to make the playoffs despite having a losing record at home. Meanwhile, Boston is a good road team having won 23 road games this year. In fact, Boston embarrassed Brooklyn at home during the regular season, winning the two games by a combined 58 points. Still, the Nets are 6-1 at home in the playoffs during the Kevin Durant era. The only loss they’ve taken at Barclays in the playoffs came to the Bucks in Game 7 of last season in overtime. The playoffs are just different from the regular season. The Nets may not win this series, but they’re not going got let Boston roll them on their home court."

ESPN: Nets have an 51.5% chance to win the game

The site's Basketball Power Index gives the Celtics a 48.5% chance to win the game.

FiveThirtyEight: Celtics have a 58% win probability

The site gives the Nets a 42% win probability in Game 3 of the NBA Playoffs.

Can Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets get back in the series against the Boston Celtics in Game 3?

NESN.com: Celtics an underdog in Game 3 vs. Nets

It writes: "The Boston Celtics came back from a 17-point deficit to defeat the Brooklyn Nets 114-107 on Wednesday night to take a 2-0 series lead. The Celtics entered Game 2 as 3.5-point home favorites, and DraftKings Sportsbook has opened up the line for Game 3 at the Barclays Center. The Nets have opened as 3.5-point home favorites. Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving will look to rebound from a historically bad Game 2 and avoid going down 3-0 against the Celtics."

Sports Information Traders: Celtics 113, Nets 108

Aaron Bruce writes: "After digging through all of the key stats and trends for this matchup, our best bet against the spread is Celtics (+3.5). Our computer prediction sees the scoring going under the total of 223.5 points, with the teams finishing with a final score of Celtics 113, Nets 108 when it’s sorted out on the court."

Play Picks: Take the Celtics with the points in Game 3 vs. Nets

It writes: "Brooklyn has covered the spread 33 times in 82 games. Against the spread as 3.5-point favorites or more, the Nets are 13-26-2. Boston is 44-38-2 against the spread this season. The Celtics are 7-1-1 as 3.5-point underdogs or more."

