Boston Celtics voted team with most surprising move of the offseason by NBA exec, scout panel

The Boston Celtics have been designated as the team that made the most surprising move of the offseason according to a panel of 10 NBA scouts and executives polled by ESPN in a new article by Tim Bontemps. Astute readers have likely already gleaned this is because of the absurd value the storied franchise managed to get by landing veteran point guard Dennis Schroder on a mini-mid level exception deal that impacts their cap space to the tune of $5.9 million in 2021-22.

“Two months ago, you wouldn’t have believed that would be the deal he would wind up with after what he turned down,” Bontemps reports an anonymous East executive as having said on the deal.

The only other transaction receiving multiple votes was the buyout of former Celtics point guard Kemba Walker to facilitate his move to the New York Knicks. That received two votes; the Schroder move received three.

Other moves of note receiving votes were the Portland Trail Blazers and Dallas Mavericks’ offseasons, Patty Mills signing with the Brooklyn Nets, Russell Westbrook with the Los Angeles Lakers and Chris Paul returning to the Phoenix Suns. Each garnered a single vote.

