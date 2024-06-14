The Boston Celtics are on the verge of winning the 2024 NBA Championship

The Boston Celtics are on the verge of winning the 2024 NBA Championship after beating the Dallas Mavericks 106-99 in Game 3 of the 2024 NBA Finals at American Airlines Arena this past Wednesday (June 12) night.

With the win, the Celtics are just one win away from completing an improbable playoff run and securing the franchise’s league-record 18th banner. Join the hosts of the CLNS Media “First to the Floor” podcast, Jake Issenberg, Ben Vallis, and Wayne Spooney, for a recap of a thrilling Game 3 win, and a look ahead to the potential clincher in Game 4.

Take a look at the clip embedded below to hear what they had to say.

