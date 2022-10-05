How the Boston Celtics used Robert Williams III to unlock their offense

Why is starting Boston Celtics center Robert Williams III so dangerous in the way he is used? The Celtics deploy Timelord in an unusual way to warp the spacing of the game on both ends of the court to devastating effect when the oft-injured big man is available to play.

Unlike most modern NBA approaches to spacing, the Celtics’ scheme for Williams helped set up Boston as among the best defenses AND offenses in the league last season. The bulk of media attention has rightfully been trained on his defensive impact in recent years, but his offensive game is worth a second look as well.

And that is exactly what the focus of a recent video breakdown by our friends over at the Alex Hoops YouTube channel is about — how Timelord makes everyone around him more dangerous on the offensive end of the court.

Take a look at the clip embedded above to hear what he has to say about the former Texas A&M player!

Listen to the “Celtics Lab” podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire