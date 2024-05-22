Are the Boston Celtics unstoppable?

The Boston Celtics overcame the Indiana Pacers in the opening game of their Eastern Conference finals matchup on Tuesday (May 21). The Celtics found a way to turn the game around despite being in a losing situation entering the clutch. The Celtics have only lost two games during the postseason, both being the second matchup of the opening round and semi-finals.

In a recent video on the Synthetic Sports YouTube channel, the hosts asked whether the Celtics could be defeated in a seven-game series. So far, Joe Mazzulla’s roster has looked incredibly tough to beat. Boston’s losses have been based on its performance rather than anything its opponent has done differently.

Boston only lost 18 games during the regular season. As such, it’s hard to envision them dropping four games in a seven-game series. Nevertheless, the playoffs are a grind, and the Celtics can’t take anything for granted.

You can watch the full discussion regarding whether Boston is an unbeatable team by clicking on the embedded link above.

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire