Are the Boston Celtics unstoppable? With the way that they have been picked over and judged by fans and analysts both, you would think they were teetering on the edge of being eliminated in the first round of the 2024 NBA Playoffs. But the Celtics are a win away from the 2024 NBA Finals with the best record in the postseason, despite all the overwrought hand wringing.

Now, Boston heads into Game 4 of their 2024 Eastern Conference finals series with the Indiana Pacers down star guard Tyrese Haliburton. And they are about to get star Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis back from injury soon for the first time since the Miami Heat first round series.

Are we SURE they can be beaten? That is — by other teams at least; fans are all too aware of what Boston can screw up when they underestimate an opponent.

The folks behind the ESPN “Hoops Dreams” show sat down to talk it over recently. Check it out above!

