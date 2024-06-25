Should the Boston Celtics take UCLA big man Adem Bona in the 2024 NBA draft? A 6-foot-10, 240-lb. center from Nigeria, Bona has a very high motor, an absurd 7-foot-4 wing span, and a near-total lack of a jumper.

Bona may not be a modern, highly skilled big man, but might be worth a flier as a depth option able to set hard screens, get rebounds, and protect the rim. And while the Celtics do have a center on the roster who might be a better version of the same sort of player in Neemias Queta, there is no guarantee that Queta will be with Boston longer-term.

The hosts of the CLNS Media “How Bout Them Celtics!” podcast, Jack Simone and Sam LaFrance, took a closer look on a recent episode. Take a look at the clip embedded below to hear what they had to say.

If you enjoy this pod, check out the “How Bout Them Celtics,” “First to the Floor,” “Celtics Lab,” and the many other New England sports podcasts available on the CLNS Media network.

Listen to the “Celtics Lab” podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3F9DvjQ

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire