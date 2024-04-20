Should the Boston Celtics try to trade for Memphis Grizzlies big man Santi Aldama this offseason? The Celtics will need to keep their frontcourt depth capable and cheap while they contend for titles in the near-term future, and the Grizzlies combo big is cut from the sort of cloth that would work well in Boston. But could Memphis be convinced to part ways with him?

Per Bleacher Report’s Dan Favale, they ought to try. “(Aldama) will make a hair less than (Jaden) Springer, and Boston could use a combo big to back up—and serve as insurances against injuries to—Al Horford and Kristaps Porzingis,” writes the B/R NBA analyst.

“Aldama will cost more in total assets than Xavier Tillman (a free agent this summer),” he adds. “That’s fine. Boston has an armory of seconds, not to mention some firsts, it can dangle.”

New episode of the Celtics Lab Podcast on YouTube via @CelticsCLNS ☘️🧪📺



Chatting with the great @poundcoyne about what NBA expansion would even look like



Sponsored by: @PrizePicks



https://t.co/tyIL9RQlDA — Celtics Lab Podcast (@CelticsLab) April 20, 2024

“His prospective fit is good enough to contemplate giving up No. 30 as part of any package, even as he enters a contract year,” suggests Favale. “Aldama is pretty good at positioning himself in the right spots on defense, his 3-point clip will tick up above 35% on the Celtics, and he has some shiftiness to him off the dribble.”

We agree wholeheartedly on the fit for Aldama, but think it possible that Memphis simply isn’t interested in dealing him away with frontcourt depth issues of their own to consider. But if he were available, a first projected to go late in the top 30 picks would be worth the expense in our estimation.

Listen to the “Celtics Lab” podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3F9DvjQ

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire