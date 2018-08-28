Boston Celtics pay tribute to Manu Ginobili's retirement on social media
San Antonio Spurs legend Manu Ginobili announced his retirement Monday after 16 seasons with the same franchise.
Ginobili broke into the NBA as a 25 year-old in 2002, winning four NBA championships. Ginobili's retirement received a major reaction across the basketball world after becoming an icon for international players. Many members of the Celtics decided to pay homeage to the futute hall of famer.
Gordon Hayward and Jaylen Brown, two wing players who must have taken a page or two from Ginobili's book.
One of the reasons I wear number 20! Congrats @manuginobili on a great career! pic.twitter.com/rA2wewYbKV
— Gordon Hayward (@gordonhayward) August 28, 2018
South American Legend!!!! 🐐 pic.twitter.com/PqNKHucVaj
— Jaylen Brown (@FCHWPO) August 27, 2018
Aron Baynes spent his first three seasons with the Spurs and won a championship with Ginobili in 2014.
Honour to play with you mate! https://t.co/rWunzhUSJ8
— Aron Baynes (@aronbaynes) August 27, 2018
Respect for Ginobili came from players from several different age groups around the league. Al Horford and Danny Ainge paid respect as well.
Manu ha sido un honor jugar contra ti. Felicidades por una gran carrera. Siempre has sido un ejemplo a seguir. #Manu #Winner
A post shared by Al Horford (@alhorford) on Aug 27, 2018 at 12:50pm PDT
One of the most underrated and selfless superstars of all time!! https://t.co/vZLzSn30g2
— Danny Ainge (@danielrainge) August 27, 2018
Well said @Barryathree https://t.co/zpUz8x9JRQ
— Danny Ainge (@danielrainge) August 28, 2018