Boston Celtics pay tribute to Manu Ginobili's retirement on social media

San Antonio Spurs legend Manu Ginobili announced his retirement Monday after 16 seasons with the same franchise.

Ginobili broke into the NBA as a 25 year-old in 2002, winning four NBA championships. Ginobili's retirement received a major reaction across the basketball world after becoming an icon for international players. Many members of the Celtics decided to pay homeage to the futute hall of famer.

Gordon Hayward and Jaylen Brown, two wing players who must have taken a page or two from Ginobili's book.

One of the reasons I wear number 20! Congrats @manuginobili on a great career! pic.twitter.com/rA2wewYbKV — Gordon Hayward (@gordonhayward) August 28, 2018

Aron Baynes spent his first three seasons with the Spurs and won a championship with Ginobili in 2014.

Honour to play with you mate! https://t.co/rWunzhUSJ8 — Aron Baynes (@aronbaynes) August 27, 2018

Respect for Ginobili came from players from several different age groups around the league. Al Horford and Danny Ainge paid respect as well.

One of the most underrated and selfless superstars of all time!! https://t.co/vZLzSn30g2 — Danny Ainge (@danielrainge) August 27, 2018

