Who are the Boston Celtics’ top-10 all-time leaders in postseason wins?

Begrudgingly tied with their longtime rivals the Los Angeles Lakers with the most NBA titles in league history at 17 each, few teams can rival the Boston Celtics in terms of total playoff games won by their players.

Spanning most of the years in its seven decades of existence all the way back to the Basketball Association of America (BAA — a precursor league to the NBA) era, there has been a Celtics roster playing in the postseason more often than not. But who are the stars and role players who got Boston there and played the games that led to all those banners?

Make your guesses, and scroll down to see how you did.

Can you name the Boston Celtics’ most prolific postseason 3-point shooters? Better yet, can you do it in order?​ https://t.co/d3TWtcGzvR — The Celtics Wire (@TheCelticsWire) May 31, 2021

Tommy Heinsohn - 69

Tommy Heinsohn, (15) of the Boston Celtics leaps to score as Bob Pettit, left, of the St. Louis Hawks attempts to block the play in their National Basketball Association playoff game at Boston Garden on April 10, 1958. Watching the play is Jack McMahon (21) of the Hawks. (AP Photo/J. Walter Green)

Paul Pierce - 72

Boston Celtics guard Rajon Rondo (9) goes around a pick set by forward Paul Pierce (34) during the second quarter against the Philadelphia 76ers in game three of the Eastern Conference semifinals of the 2012 NBA Playoffs at Wells Fargo Arena. Howard Smith-USA TODAY Sports

Don Nelson - 81 (tie)

Hank Finkel of the Boston Celtics lays up a shot as Celtics Don Nelson (19) collides with New York Knickerbockers Earl Monroe, in their National Basketball Association semifinals playoff game in afternoon on Sunday, April 23, 1972 at Boston Garden. New York won 111-103 to win the series 4-1. (A Photo)

Tom Sanders - 81 (tie)

Eddie Miles, top, of the Detroit Pistons, and Tom Sanders (16) of the Boston Celtics continue the struggle for a loose ball, after Sam Jones of Celtics, foreground, was knocked to the floor in the fourth period battle of their National Basketball Association playoff game at Boston Garden, Sunday, March 24, 1968, Boston, Mass. Boston won 123 to 116. (AP Photo)

Story continues

Kevin McHale - 98

Bill Laimbeer (40) of the Detroit Pistons and Kevin McHale (32) of the Boston Celtics go for a rebound during their game at Boston Garden in Boston, Mass., April 20, 1988. The Celtics won 121-110, clinching a home playoff berth in the upcoming NBA conference playoffs. (AP Photo/Carol Francavilla)

Larry Bird - 99

New York Knick Bernard King (30) reacts as Boston Celtics Larry Bird, center, gets a hand on the ball to block his shot during third period NBA playoff action at Boston Garden, Sunday, April 29, 1984, Boston, Mass. Boston beat New York 110-92. The player on the right is unidentified. (AP Photo/Paul Benoit)

Sam Jones - 100 (tie)

Los Angeles Lakers Wilt Chamberlain (13) and Boston Celtics Bailey Howell (18) and Sam Jones (24) move to gain control of loose ball in the fourth period of their NBA playoff game at Boston Garden, April 27, 1969. The Celtics won 111-105 but trail 2 games to one in the championship. (AP Photo/Frank C. Curtin)

Robert Parish - 100 (tie)

Boston Celtics center Robert Parish (00) shoots over Mike Sanders (33) of the Cleveland Cavaliers during the first quarter of their second-round NBA playoff game at the Richfield Coliseum in Richfield, Ohio, May 4, 1992. The Cavs lead the series 1-0. (AP Photo/Jeff Glidden)

Bill Russell - 107

Bill Russell (6) of the Boston Celtics lays up a shot as Clyde Lovelletts (34) of the St. Louis Hawks attempts to block the play in their National Basketball Assn. playoff game at Boston Garden on April 5, 1960. Watching the action is Gene Conley (17) of the Celtics. (AP Photo)

John Havlicek - 108

Boston Celtics' John Havlicek, left, guards New York Knickerbockers' Walt Frazier trying to make the corner, during their National Basketball Association playoff game on Wednesday, April 26, 1973 in Boston Garden. Havlicek, ailing from an injury to his right shoulder scored 18 points in the game. Boston won 98-97. New York leads the best-of-seven series 3-2. (AP Photo)

1

1

1

1

1

1