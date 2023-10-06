Who are the Boston Celtics’ top-10 all-time leaders in postseason free throws?

In his historic, 50-point masterpiece against the Brooklyn Nets in Game 3 of the 2021 Eastern Conference first-round series, All-NBA forward Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics likely would not have won the game had the budding superstar not gotten to the line 15 times, converting 13.

But the St. Louis native has a long way to go to crack the franchise’s top ten in free throws made in the postseason given the long and storied history of the Celtics in the playoffs; you sink a lot of shots at the charity stripe when you win 17 banners, after all.

Who are the 10 most accomplished sinkers of free throws in the playoffs for Boston, then? Make your guesses, then scroll down to see how you did.

Tommy Heinsohn - 422

Tom Heinsohn #15 of the Boston Celtics poses for a portrait circa 1965 at the Boston Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. NBA Photos/NBAE via Getty Images

Dennis Johnson - 436

Jim Paxson, right, gives Dennis Johnson encouragement as Johnson prepares to shoot free throws during the second overtime period of the Celtics’ victory over the Detroit Pistons in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

Robert Parish - 537

Boston Celtics center Robert Parish (00). USA TODAY Sports

Sam Jones - 611

Sam Jones #24 of the Boston Celtics shoots a foul shot against the New York Knicks during a game played in 1967 at the Boston Garden. Dick Raphael/NBAE via Getty Images

Bob Cousy - 640

Bob Cousy, a two-time All-Star MVP (AP Photo/File)

Bill Russell - 667

Bill Russell of the Boston Celtics is shown in 1968. (AP Photo)

Kevin McHale - 766

Boston Celtics forward (32) Kevin McHale in action against the Indiana Pacers at Market Square Arena. USA TODAY Sports

Paul Pierce - 816

Boston Celtics small forward Paul Pierce (34) shoots a free throw against the Orlando Magic during the first quarter at the Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

John Havlicek - 874

“Hondo” scored a franchise-record 26,395 points from 1962 to 1978. Manny Rubio-USA TODAY Sports

Larry Bird - 901

Larry Bird eyes a free throw. (AP Photo)

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire