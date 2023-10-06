Who are the Boston Celtics’ top-10 all-time leaders in postseason free throws?
In his historic, 50-point masterpiece against the Brooklyn Nets in Game 3 of the 2021 Eastern Conference first-round series, All-NBA forward Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics likely would not have won the game had the budding superstar not gotten to the line 15 times, converting 13.
But the St. Louis native has a long way to go to crack the franchise’s top ten in free throws made in the postseason given the long and storied history of the Celtics in the playoffs; you sink a lot of shots at the charity stripe when you win 17 banners, after all.
Who are the 10 most accomplished sinkers of free throws in the playoffs for Boston, then? Make your guesses, then scroll down to see how you did.
14 Celtics alumni in total make up HoopsHype’s list of the top 50 players in NBA history in terms of career winning percentages. https://t.co/KPaD7esBwI
— The Celtics Wire (@TheCelticsWire) October 4, 2023