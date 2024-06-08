How the Boston Celtics took down the Dallas Mavericks in Game 1 of the 2024 NBA Finals

The Boston Celtics took down the Dallas Mavericks in Game 1 of the 2024 NBA Finals to the tune of a 107-89 blowout to give the Celtics a 1-0 series lead this past Thursday (June 6) night at TD Garden. That they largely won the game on the strength of their defense should have Mavs fans nervous.

“What makes our team really special is we don’t have guys that we hide on defense,” said star Celtics forward Jayson Tatum after the win. “Bigs and guards, we switch, we take on the challenge of individual defense, understanding that we have help.”

The hosts of the CLNS Media “How Bout Them Celtics!” podcast, Jack Simone and Sam LaFrance, dug into how defense played a role in the victory, along with the rest of what went on in the win. Check it out below!

