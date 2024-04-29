How the Boston Celtics took back control of their first round series vs. the Miami Heat

How did the Boston Celtics take back control of their Eastern Conference first round series with the Miami Heat? The Celtics kicked off their 2024 NBA Playoffs with a blowout win in Game 1 of the series, only to see the team give up home court advantage by dropping Game 2 at TD Garden in embarrassing fashion.

Then, in Game 3 of the series, Boston head coach Joe Mazzulla got his players to change up how they have been defending the Heat from beyond the arc, and it worked to devastating effect. Boston blew out Miami once again in Game 3 of the series to retake control of the first round matchup.

The hosts of the CLNS Media “Still Poddable” podcast, Brian Robb, Sam Packard, and Jay King, weighed in on the shift in the series on a recent episode. Check it out below!

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire