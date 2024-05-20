Will the Boston Celtics be tested in the 2024 Eastern Conference finals?

For many fans of the Boston Celtics, the real season does not start until the team is in the 2024 Eastern Conference finals. And now the Celtics are in the East finals with their opponent known. That would be the Indiana Pacers, who just got done beating up on the depleted New York Knicks in the other Eastern Conference semifinals series.

The Celtics have not exactly been facing a murderer’s row on their way to the East semis either, however, which has generated a decent amount of weird criticism. On this episode of the CLNS Media “Garden Report” podcast, hosts Bobby Manning, Josue Pavon, Jimmy Toscano, A. Sherrod Blakely and John Zannis discuss the lack of full-strength teams the Celtics have played thus far.

Check it out for yourself below.

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire