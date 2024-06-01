Boston Celtics team owner Wyc Grousbeck on the passing of Bill Walton

It is not all that often in today’s NBA (or yesterday’s if we are being honest), that an NBA team owner will not only take it upon themselves to share their feelings about the death of a player that played for the team they own — and even less common when that player did so decades before said owner was in the picture.

But on the news of the passing of Hall of Fame Boston Celtics big man Bill Walton, Celtics lead Governor Wyc Grousbeck opened up about how the loss hit him, and how the world was the poorer for the loss of such a shining soul. Fare thee well, Bill — you will be missed by a lot more of us than just Wyc — but we should all hear his words.

Take a look at the clip embedded below to hear what he had to say.

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire