On the Boston Celtics sweet victory of Banner 18

After winning the NBA’s 2024 Bill Russell Finals Most Valuable Player award for his play in the 2024 NBA Finals with the Dallas Mavericks this past Monday (June 17) evening with the Boston Celtics, star Celtics forward Jaylen Brown opened up about the surreal nature of the night.

“To be honest, I can’t even put it into words,” he explained. “Just Bill Russell and what he’s meant for me through my Boston journey, and his spirit, everything that he stood for, just for this to be the Bill Russell MVP Award, it just — I’ve got nothing, man. I don’t even know what to say. It’s unreal.”

That unreal night was the focus for the hosts of the CLNS Media “Garden Report” podcast, Bobby Manning, Josue Pavon, Jimmy Toscano, A. Sherrod Blakely and John Zannis on their most recent episode. Take a look at the clip embedded below to hear what they had to say.

If you enjoy this pod, check out the “How Bout Them Celtics,” “First to the Floor,” and the many other New England sports podcasts available on the CLNS Media network.

Listen to the “Celtics Lab” podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3F9DvjQ

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire