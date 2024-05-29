Was the Boston Celtics’ sweep of the Indiana Pacers the perfect tune-up for the NBA finals?

The Boston Celtics‘ 105-102 win over the Indiana Pacers in Game 4 of the series finished the sweep of the Pacers in the NBA’s 2024 Eastern Conference finals at Gainsbridge Fieldhouse this past Monday (May 27) night. The win punched Boston’s ticket back to the NBA finals for the second time in three years, and there’s a lot to unpack.

From Jaylen Brown’s elite play and his Larry Bird Eastern Conference Finals Most Valuable Player award to the long break that will give the Celtics’ banged’up bigs a chance to rest, there are plenty of things to discuss. And that is exactly what the hosts of the CLNS Media “Garden Report” podcast, Bobby Manning, Josue Pavon, Jimmy Toscano, A. Sherrod Blakely and John Zannis, did postgame.

Take a look at the clip embedded below to hear what they had to say.

