The Boston Celtics still have yet to play their best basketball. We have seen the Celtics play at a higher level than they have for much of this season, and certainly more so than they have in the 2024 NBA Playoffs that we have seen to date.

So while there may indeed be a glut of mostly unreasonable criticism of the team and its players, there is also a reason to point to for having such high expectations. They had the best record in the 2023-24 regular season, have had a historic offense and elite defense, and currently own the best record in the 2024 postseason.

The hosts of the CLNS Media “Garden Report” podcast, Bobby Manning, Josue Pavon, Jimmy Toscano, A. Sherrod Blakely and John Zannis, recently weighed in on how Boston has played in the postseason. Check it out below!

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire