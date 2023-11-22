The Boston Celtics are still atop the NBA’s Eastern Conference

In the latest episode of ESPN’s “NBA Today”, the focus is on the Eastern Conference hierarchy after the league’s wild offseason of blockbuster trades for the Boston Celtics and the Milwaukee Bucks that saw former Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard land in Milwaukee, which then triggered the deal to send Jrue Holiday to Boston.

The discussion on the show centered around the Celtics’ recent struggles vs. the likes of the Charlotte Hornets and Memphis Grizzlies and whether they are still the best team in the East. The panel also dives into the recent performance of the Bucks, highlighting defensive concerns despite a five-game winning streak. The anticipation builds as the Celtics and Bucks are set to face off in a crucial matchup.

Check out the conversation in the clip embedded below.

