Boston Celtics steal Game 1 of the 2024 NBA Eastern Conference finals vs. the Indiana Pacers in OT

There have been some legitimate questions about the Boston Celtics‘ end of game execution for years now. But in the Celtics’ 133-128 overtime Game 1 win over the Indiana Pacers at TD Garden this past Tuesday (May 21) night, Boston showed their fans and the world that they can win a tight ball game against a determined opponent.

A clutch trey from star Celtics forward Jaylen Brown sent the contest into an extra period to settle the game, and a collaborative effort in OT sealed the deal for Boston to give them a 1-0 series lead heading into Game 2.

The hosts of the CLNS Media “How Bout Them Celtics!” podcast, Jack Simone and Sam LaFrance, reviewed the win and what went into on their most recent episode. Check it out below!

If you enjoy this pod, check out the “How Bout Them Celtics,” “First to the Floor,” and the many other New England sports podcasts available on the CLNS Media network.

Listen to the “Celtics Lab” podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3F9DvjQ

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire