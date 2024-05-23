Boston Celtics squeak out Game 1 vs. Indiana Pacers of 2024 Eastern Conference finals in OT

The Boston Celtics squeaked out a 133-128 win in Game 1 vs. the Indiana Pacers of their 2024 Eastern Conference finals in overtime after a miraculous make from beyond the arc with Pacers forward Pascal Siakam draped all over him in the final seconds of regulation at TD Garden this past (May 23) Tuesday night.

What did we learn from the Celtics narrowly escaping defeat against a competent opponent? What can we expect to see in Game 2 of the series on Thursday (May 23) night? And will Boston’s frontcourt rotation hold up against Indiana while they await star Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis’ projected return in Game 4?

The hosts of the CLNS Media “How Bout Them Celtics!” and “Talkin’ Cs” podcasts, Jack Simone, Sam LaFrance, and Bobby Krivitsky, talked it out on a recent episode. Check it out below!

