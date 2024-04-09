On the Boston Celtics signing two way big man Neemias Queta to a full contract

Just last week, two way Boston Celtics big man Neemias Queta was still not sure if he would get offered a regular roster spot from thr Celtics to keep him eligible to play with the team in the 2024 NBA Playoffs.

Fast-forward to Monday (April 9), and the Portuguese center has been elevated to a full roster spot with Boston, the Celtics clearly valuing the physicality and intensity he brings to the court for them. The hosts of the CLNS Media “How Bout Them Celtics!” podcast, Jack Simone and Sam LaFrance, took a closer look at the new contract for Queta and what it means for his and Boston’s future.

Take a look at the clip embedded below to hear what they had to say.

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire