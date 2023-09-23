On the Boston Celtics signing Lamar Stevens

The Boston Celtics have finalized their roster by signing Lamar Stevens, a versatile wing player. Stevens, formerly with the Cleveland Cavaliers, was waived by the San Antonio Spurs earlier this offseason and became a free agent before joining the Celtics.

The Philadelphia native is known for his defensive skills, rebounding, and athleticism but has struggled with his shooting. Despite this, Stevens brings physicality and effort to the team, making him a valuable addition to the Celtics’ wing rotation. He faces competition for playing time from other backup wings, but bolsters the Celtics’ depth on the wing, addressing a need for bigger defenders behind their star players.

CLNS Media reporter Bobby Manning recently sat down for a news episode of the “Garden Report” podcast to talk over the signing.

Check it out in the clip embedded above.

Listen to the “Celtics Lab” podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3F9DvjQ

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire