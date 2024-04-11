On the Boston Celtics signing Jrue Holiday to a four-year, $135 million extension

The Boston Celtics likely wanted to head into the NBA’s 2024 Playoffs with as few other things to be thinking about as possible, and from the sounds of the Celtics news cycle in the last day, they got their wish.

With news breaking that veteran Celtics floor general Jrue Holiday is signing a four-year, $135 million contract extension with the Celtics that will take him through the 2027-28 season, that is one thing that will no longer be on anyone’s mind when the postseason starts. But is it a good move for the Celtics and Holiday both? How might it change their respective futures?

The hosts of the CLNS Media “How Bout Them Celtics!” podcast, Jack Simone and Sam LaFrance, took a closer look at Holiday’s contract extension on a recent podcast. Check it out below!

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire