On the Boston Celtics signing forward Svi Mykhailiuk

The Boston Celtics have signed former Charlotte Hornets forward Svi Mykhailiuk. The move aims to bolster the team’s shooting and provide additional scoring options. Mykhailiuk, known for his 3-point shooting, is expected to be a valuable part of the Celtics’ offense.

Mykhailiuk is a Ukrainian-born shooting guard and small forward with a reputation for his sharpshooting — but also passes the ball well and can handle it in spurts. He has previously played for the New York Knicks, Oklahoma City Thunder, Los Angeles Lakers, Toronto Raptors, and the Detroit Pistons before joining the Celtics. Mykhailiuk’s arrival comes as the Celtics look to strengthen their roster for the upcoming season.

The hosts of the CLNS Media “First to the Floor” podcast got together to talk over the unexpected signing.

Take a look at the clip embedded above to hear what they had to say about the newest Celtics addition.

