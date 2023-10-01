On the Boston Celtics signing DJ Steward to a training camp deal

The Boston Celtics signed DJ Steward to a training camp deal with an eye to adding the former Blue Devil to their G League roster for the upcoming season. Steward, a 21-year-old undrafted rookie out of Duke, spent the previous season with the Stockton Kings in the G League, averaging 12 points, four assists, and nearly three rebounds per game. His shooting percentages stood out, with a 46% field goal rate and an impressive 41% from 3-point range on four attempts per game.

At Duke, Stewart averaged 13 points, four boards, and 2.5 assists while shooting 43% from the field and 34% from beyond the arc. The Celtics aim to develop Stewart in their G League system, a strategy they’ve employed with other players in the past

The hosts of the CLNS Media “How Bout Them Celtics!” podcast recently took a long look at what the signing might mean for Boston and the Maine Celtics next season.

