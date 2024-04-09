Boston Celtics sign Neemias Queta to 15th roster spot

The Boston Celtics have finally decided what to do with their final open roster spot on the regular roster ahead of the 2024 postseason. The Celtics have announced that they have elected to use it to sign two way Boston big man Neemias Queta to a standard contract on this past Monday (April 8).

The Portuguese center had played for almost the entire season on a two way deal and had nearly exhausted his eligibility. He will now be eligible to play for the Celtics in the NBA’s 2024 Playoffs after having been elevated to the regular roster, adding a bit of additional depth to Boston’s frontcourt rotation.

Bobby Manning, co-host of the CLNS Media “Garden Report” podcast, took a closer look at the deal after news broke of the transaction. Check it out below.

If you enjoy this pod, check out the “How Bout Them Celtics,” “First to the Floor,” and the many other New England sports podcasts available on the CLNS Media network. Listen to the “Celtics Lab” podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3F9DvjQ

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire