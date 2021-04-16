Report: Celtics sign Jabari Parker to 2 year deal, waive Mo Wagner

Jabari Parker is headed to Boston.

Parker and the Celtics agreed to a two-year deal on Friday, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

Jabari Parker -- the former No. 2 overall pick -- has agreed to a two-year deal with the Celtics, sources said. Parker, a career 14.8 points per game scorer, gives Boston some depth in frontcourt. https://t.co/MBe2PXC5Fu — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 16, 2021

To make room for Parker on their roster, the Celtics waived center Mo Wagner.

Parker was waived by the Sacramento Kings last month, though he played in just three games with them this season. The Kings marked the fifth team he’s played for in the league, and fourth in the past three seasons. The former No. 2 overall draft pick underwent a second ACL surgery in 2017.

Parker, 26, has averaged 14.8 points and 5.7 rebounds per game throughout his career. He had short stints with the Chicago Bulls, Washington Wizards, Atlanta Hawks and Kings since leaving Milwaukee.

Wagner was traded to Boston ahead of the trade deadline from the Wizards in a deal that sent Daniel Theis to Chicago. He’s averaged 5.6 points and 2.7 rebounds per game this season, his third in the league.

Though it's been a while since Parker has been able to settle in anywhere, he could provide solid depth for the Celtics just in time to make a meaningful playoff run.

More from Yahoo Sports: