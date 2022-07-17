Boston Celtics sign big man Mfiondu Kabengele to two way deal
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Mfiondu KabengeleLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
The Boston Celtics announced on Saturday evening that they had signed big man Mfiondu Kabengele to a two way contract after a strong performance for the team at the 2022 NBA2K23 Las Vegas Summer League. The 6-foot-10 center played in all five summer league games for Boston, and in the first four, has averaged 14.0 points, 9.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and 1.8 blocks in 25.2 minutes per game while shooting 55.9% overall, 36.4% from 3, and 77.8% from the charity stripe, per the Celtics.
A former first-round draft pick by the Brooklyn Nets in 2019, Kabengele has played in a total of 51 NBA games for the Los Angeles Clippers and the Cleveland Cavaliers.
The Canadian also played 33 games for the G-League Champion Rio Grande Valley Vipers last season, logging 17.5 points, 9.7 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 0.94 blocks in 29.3 minutes per contest while shooting 58.9% from the field and 39.6% from beyond the arc at that level.
The narrative is there, as is the shooting — but how about the fit? https://t.co/emdhEh5l5h
— The Celtics Wire (@TheCelticsWire) July 17, 2022
This post originally appeared on Celtics Wire.
Follow us on Facebook and check out the Celtics Lab podcast on:
Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6
Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi
Related
Sin City Celtics vs. Summer Nets: Boston falls to Brooklyn 102-95 to end Las Vegas Summer League play
Can forward Matt Ryan make the Boston Celtics' 2022-23 roster?
Could Las Vegas Summer League center Mfiondu Kabengele make the Boston Celtics' 2022-23 roster?
Celtics Lab 129: Assessing the Summer Celtics and remaining offseason moves with Mark Murphy
List
Boston Celtics rate out with 8 players in The Athletic's annual NBA tiers project
List
Three Celtics players have stood out in Las Vegas Summer League play
List
'I think they've got the pieces,' says Juan Toscano-Anderson of Boston Celtics' title aspirations
List
Exclusive: Jaylen Brown, NBPA host rookies at Vegas event, talks Donda Sports, 7uice Brand