Boston Celtics sign big man Mfiondu Kabengele to two way deal

Justin Quinn
·2 min read
The Boston Celtics announced on Saturday evening that they had signed big man Mfiondu Kabengele to a two way contract after a strong performance for the team at the 2022 NBA2K23 Las Vegas Summer League. The 6-foot-10 center played in all five summer league games for Boston, and in the first four, has averaged 14.0 points, 9.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and 1.8 blocks in 25.2 minutes per game while shooting 55.9% overall, 36.4% from 3, and 77.8% from the charity stripe, per the Celtics.

A former first-round draft pick by the Brooklyn Nets in 2019, Kabengele has played in a total of 51 NBA games for the Los Angeles Clippers and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Canadian also played 33 games for the G-League Champion Rio Grande Valley Vipers last season, logging 17.5 points, 9.7 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 0.94 blocks in 29.3 minutes per contest while shooting 58.9% from the field and 39.6% from beyond the arc at that level.

