Boston Celtics shut down the Indiana Pacers for their second straight blowout

The Boston Celtics secured their second consecutive blowout win at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Saturday night, defeating the Indiana Pacers 118-101 with a dominant performance on both ends of the court led by star Celtics forward Jayson Tatum with 38 points, 13 rebounds, and 6 assists.

Tatum’s hot shooting, efficient playmaking, and aggressive rebounding led the Celtics to victory, while fellow All-NBA forward Jaylen Brown helped lock up the opposing team’s best players. The Celtics responded to a Pacers run in the third quarter by stepping up in the fourth, maintaining composure. And Tatum’s killer instinct in the fourth quarter was a key factor in the team’s victory. Boston held Indiana to their lowest-scoring game of the season, getting a modicum of revenge for their ouster from the in-season tournament by the Pacers.

The hosts of the CLNS Media”How Bout Them Celtics!” podcast weighed in on the victory on a recent episode.

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire