Is this Boston Celtics season a failure without a championship?

The Boston Celtics dominated the NBA’s 2023-24 regular season. The Celtics secured the first seed in the league’s Eastern Conference standings and had the best record in the NBA. They’re 8-2 in the playoffs and are waiting to find out who they will face in the Eastern Conference Finals.

Celtics President of Basketball Operations Brad Stevens has constructed a team capable of winning a championship. The additions of Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday have elevated Boston’s roster to new heights. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown’s evolution has also helped establish the Celtics as arguably the best basketball team in the world.

On a recent episode of ESPN’s “Get Up,” Tim Legler discussed Boston’s season and whether it can be deemed a success if the Celtics fail to raise a championship banner. He noted how the current roster is constructed to win, and anything short of that would be deemed a failure.

