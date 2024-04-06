Boston Celtics scrape by Sacramento Kings 101-100 at TD Garden

It was one of the weirder games of the Boston Celtics’ 2023-24 campaign, but even so, the Celtics’ 101-100 win over the Sacramento Kings counts towards what is now the best record in the NBA’s 2023-24 season.

Won by backup big man Xavier Tillman, Sr. with a clutch buzzer-beating floater as the starters sat in the final frame of the contest to test the strength of the Celtics’ bench mob under pressure. And the so-called Stay Ready Crew did indeed stay ready — though barely enough. Was this a wise move by Celtics head coach Joe Mazzula? Or was he playing with fire vs. the Kings for no good reason?

The hosts of the CLNS Media “How Bout Them Celtics!” podcast, Jack Simone and Sam LaFrance, recapped the unusual win for the Celtics on a recent episode. Check it out below!

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire