Boston Celtics schedule for NBA Eastern Conference Finals

The Celtics are back in the Eastern Conference finals after their 4-1 series win over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Celtics will play either the Indiana Pacers or the New York Knicks. Their Game 7 series is at Madison Square Garden at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday.

The schedule is as follows:

Game 1: Tuesday, May 21 at 8 p.m. in Boston

Game 2: Thursday, May 23 at 8 p.m. in Boston

Game 3: Saturday, May 25 at 8: p.m. in New York or Indiana

Game 4: Monday, May 27 at 8 p.m. in New York or Indiana

Game 5 (If necessary): Wednesday, May 29 at 8 p.m. in Boston

Game 6 (If necessary): Friday, May 31 at 8 p.m. in New York or Indiana*

Game 7 (If necessary): Sunday, June 2 at 8 p.m. in Boston*

The Celtics played the entire series without starting center Kristaps Porzingis, who continues to recover from the calf strain he sustained late last round against the Heat. They also had to bounce back after losing Game 2 and home-court advantage against the Cavs. Three consecutive wins later, Boston likes the trajectory it’s on just four victories shy of returning to the NBA Finals

This is the Celtic’s third consecutive season in the Eastern Conference finals.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

