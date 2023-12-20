Boston Celtics at Sacramento Kings: How to watch, stream, injuries, lineups

The Boston Celtics hope to bounce back from a painful late collapse vs. the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday with a win at the Sacramento Kings home arena of Golden 1 Center on Wednesday night, and they will likely do it without at least one of their better big men.

If you happen to be looking for a way to watch the on-court action live on cable television or a local or national online streaming service that carries the game, keep reading while we get you up to speed on everything else you need to know about the game. Along with player injuries and likely starters for both teams, we of course will have how to watch it listed below.

Let’s begin with the players available to play.

Injuries of note

For Boston, no report was listed at time of writing, but in the past tilt, Luke Kornet (adductor) was out, and Kristaps Porzingis (calf) sat as well, with Al Horford (rest) typically sitting on the backend of a back-to-back as well.

For Sacramento, Alex Len (ankle) is out.

Likely starting lineups

Celtics

Kings

How to watch or stream

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

Date: 12/20/23

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBA TV, NBC Sports Boston

Live Stream: Fubo (watch for free)

