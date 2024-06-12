Boston Celtics rule out Kristaps Porzingis for Game 3 of the 2024 NBA Finals

The Boston Celtics have revealed that star Boston big man Kristaps Porzingis will sit for Game 3 of the Celtics’ 2024 NBA Finals series against the Dallas Mavericks set to tip off this evening at Texas’ American Airlines Arena.

Porzingis, who found himself suffering from the exceptionally rare malady known as a “left posterior tibialis dislocation” in just his second game back from a strained right soleus that kept him out of the postseason for 38 days of the Celtics’ run to the finals, reportedly remains day-to-day in the series. Boston previously took the position of leaving the Latvian center’s participation up to the team’s medical staff.

So there may be a chance that this is not the last we see of Porzingis in the finals, but at least for now he has been deemed not ready to play.

Whether that impacts the Celtics enough to lose their first road game of the 2024 NBA postseason remains to be seen, but this might be the Mavs’ last, best shot at stealing a win.

Should they not, they will also find themselves competing with history, as no team has ever overcome a 0-3 series deficit in a seven-game series in the hsitory of the league.

