Can Boston Celtics rookie Jordan Walsh crack the team’s rotation?

Could Jordan Walsh, the Boston Celtics‘ 38th overall pick of the 2023 NBA draft, earn immediate playing time with his new club? Might the former Arkansas Razorback eventually step into the shoes of Grant Williams?

The potential of the Texan wing is intriguing based on what we saw in the NBA’s 2023 Las Vegas Summer League. Such performances are notoriously poor predictors of what a prospect can do on rosters stocked with some of the best players on the planet.

The hosts of the CLNS Media “Garden Report” podcast talked over Walsh’s rookie season and what we ought to expect.

Check out the clip embedded above to hear what conclusions they came to for what a solid inaugural campaign with Boston might look like for Walsh.

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire