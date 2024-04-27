How will the Boston Celtics respond to the Miami Heat’s 3-point shooting in Game 3?

How will the Boston Celtics respond to the Miami Heat’s 3-point shooting in Game 3 of their 2024 NBA Eastern Conference first round series after failing to do so in Game 2? Perhaps we ought to ask if the Celtics will deviate from their game plan at all, given they did not at any point in the Game 2 loss.

Will Boston change how they cover the Heat at the perimeter? Or is there some other wrinkle to break out against Miami? If Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla does not effectively adjust to whatever the Heat bring to the table, there will be much ire among Boston fans. CLNS Media’s Bobby Manning and Celtics Blog’s Noa Dalzell discussed the above at practice on Thursday.

Porzingis also talks about his rough performance and how he’ll try to bounce back. Check it out below!

If you enjoy this pod, check out the “How Bout Them Celtics,” “First to the Floor,” and the many other New England sports podcasts available on the CLNS Media network.

Listen to the “Celtics Lab” podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3F9DvjQ

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire