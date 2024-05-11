How will the Boston Celtics respond to their Game 2 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers?

How will the Boston Celtics respond to their Game 2 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers in their 2024 NBA Eastern Conference semifinals series at TD Garden this past Thursday (May 9)? The Celtics did not match the Cavs’ intensity on either end of the floor, but especially on defense, leading to their 118-94 blowout loss.

Will Boston bring the appropriate level of urgency to their play in Game 3 with the series set to shift to Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse? Or do we have a real series on our hands with the potential for Cleveland to take a series lead this Saturday (May 11) night?

CLNS Media’s “Garden Report After Hours” had reporters Bobby Manning, Josue Pavon and Celtics Blog’s Noa Dalzell take a closer look. Check it out below!

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire