The Boston Celtics are ready to match the Miami Heat’s physicality in Game 2

The Boston Celtics are eager to match the Miami Heat‘s physicality in Game 2 of their first round 2024 Eastern Conference Playoffs on Wednesday (April 24). And after Caleb Martin undercutting Jayson Tatum dangerously and Bam Adebayo sending Derrick White sprawling with a questionable scree, they should be.

In the latest edition of the CLNS Media “Celts of the Roundtable” podcast, the group discusses the Boston Celtics’ eagerness to match the Miami Heat’s physicality. This of course includes Caleb Martin’s play on Jayson Tatum and Bam Adebayo’s questionable screens.

Plus, they share some general thoughts on Game 1 and the series as a whole. Check it out for yourself below!

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire