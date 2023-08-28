Boston Celtics rated eighth-best team in terms of draft assets

When it comes to the ranking of NBA teams based on their future draft assets, the Boston Celtics are surprisingly well off for a contending ball club according to a recent analysis by Bleacher Report’s Eric Pincus. Per the B/R analyst, the Celtics are “an oddity as a contender that also has a rich list of draft assets.”

“Outside of a pick swap to San Antonio in 2028 (with slight protection), the Celtics have all of their own firsts,” he adds. “The team also added one from the Golden State Warriors in 2024 in the Marcus Smart swap, bringing in Kristaps Porzingis.”

“The Celtics also have 8-10 seconds, which is impressive for a team that typically gets to at least the Eastern Conference Finals nearly every year,” relates Pincus — let’s take a look at what those assets are.

New episode of the Celtics Lab Podcast on YouTube via @CLNSMedia ☘️📺 Can Tatum win MVP? Will the Celtics make it to the Finals? What to expect next season with @TrevorHass Sponsored by:@FDSportsbook https://t.co/cXIU2XDjqk — Celtics Lab Podcast (@CelticsLab) August 27, 2023

First Round Swaps - 2028 (higher to Spurs, Boston has top-1 protected)

Own First Rounders - 2024, 2025, 2026, 2027, 2029, 2030

Incoming First Rounders - 2024 (Golden State Warriors, protected)

Guaranteed Second Rounders - eight

Conditional seconds - two

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire