The Boston Celtics have pushed the Miami Heat to the brink of elimination

The Boston Celtics have pushed the Miami Heat to the brink of elimination in their 2024 NBA Eastern Conference first round playoffs series, taking a commanding 3-1 series lead vs. the Heat in Game 4 on this past Monday (April 29) night.

A career-high 38 points off 8 made shots from beyond the arc by star Celtics point guard Derrick White made all the difference for Boston, but the win came at a cost. The Celtics also lost big man Kristaps Porzingis in the game with a non-contact calf injury still to be examined by MRI to determine the seriousness of it.

The hosts of the CLNS Media “Garden Report” podcast, Bobby Manning, Josue Pavon, Jimmy Toscano, A. Sherrod Blakely and John Zannis, sat down to talk over what it all means for Boston’s postseason hopes. Take a look at the clip embedded below to hear what they had to say.

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire