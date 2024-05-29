The Boston Celtics have punched their ticket to the 2024 NBA Finals

The Boston Celtics punched their ticket to the 2024 NBA Finals with a 105-102 victory over the Indiana Pacers in the NBA’s 2024 Eastern Conference finals, which will be their second trip in three years to the finals with a sweep over the Pacers. How are the Celtics feeling about getting themselves back to the league’s biggest stage once again?

“We feel confident, we feel comfortable in any type of game, and we feel we’ve got answers for anything at us,” said starting Celtics floor general Derrick White on the victory postgame via the Associated Press. “We’ve just got to find the right ones.”

CLNS Media's Bobby Manning and Celtics Blog's Noa Dalzell discussed the win and what comes next on a recent episode of the "Garden Report" podcast.

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire