The Boston Celtics are proving to be the team to beat so far this season

The Boston Celtics are hitting on all cylinders right now as the team’s starters like Derrick White, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, Kristaps Porzingis, and Jrue Holiday are all contributing on both ends of the court. At the same time, bench players like Al Horford, Sam Hauser, and Payton Pritchard are proving to be highly effective depth for Boston.

Head coach Joe Mazzulla has pushed all the right buttons, getting key contributions from the entire roster. This energy has permeated the rest of the roster. Their versatility on offense makes them difficult to defend as well. The Celtics’ roster chemistry and elite defense has helped lift them to be one of the best teams in the Association so far this season.

Boston looks to be cementing themselves as the team to beat right now in the NBA, which the eponymous host of the CLNS Media “Cedric Maxwell” podcast spoke about at length on a recent episode.

