The Boston Celtics have pressure to win the 2024 NBA Finals

The Boston Celtics have all the pressure in the world to win the 2024 NBA Finals vs. the Dallas Mavericks, according to the eponymous CLNS Media host of the “Bob Ryan, Jeff Goodman, and Gary Tanguay!” podcast, Bob Ryan, on a recent episode of his show.

Ahead of Game 1, Ryan and cohost Gary Tanguay sit down to discuss the Celtics’ much-anticipated 2024 finals matchup with the Mavericks, and talk about their own series predictions. They get into a brief history of series lengths in the NBA finals, and even some comparisons to the Celtics of the 1970s that won two titles under head coach (and former player and future broadcaster) Tommy Heinsohn.

Take a look at the clip embedded below to hear what they had to say about these finals, and what they expect from it based on what they have seen in the past.

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire