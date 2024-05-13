Are the Boston Celtics playing veteran center Al Horford too many minutes? The Florida alum has been the primary answer for Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla in the absence of star Boston big man Kristaps Porzingis (who is working his way back from a strained right soleus sustained in the first round series vs. the Miami Heat).

Do the Celtics need to lean into reserve bigs Luke Kornet, Xavier Tillman, Sr., Oshae Brissett, Neemias Queta, and even Jayson Tatum at the 5? The hosts of the CLNS Media “How Bout Them Celtics!” podcast, Jack Simone and Sam LaFrance, took a closer look on the most recent episode of their podcast.

Take a look at the clip embedded below to hear what they had to say.

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire